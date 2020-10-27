COVID-19 relief, ACA future hinge on 2020 election

UNDATED (KTIV) - More COVID-19 relief has dominated debate in Congress. But, a House-passed relief bill has stalled in the U.S. Senate.

Two weeks ago, President Donald Trump tweeted he was ending negotiations with Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic leaders over a new aid package. But, the next day, there was a sign of hope. Two more tweets from the president reversed his course. One asked Congress to back billions in aid for airlines, and the Paycheck Protection Program. The other supported $1,200 stimulus checks for all Americans. Lawmakers will likely have to wait until after the election to debate a relief bill.

Also at stake? The Affordable Care Act. The president has asked the Supreme Court to overturn the ACA. Democratic U.S. Senate Candidate Theresa Greenfield wants the ACA to remain the law of the land. "So, I would strengthen and enhance the Affordable Care Act and then add in a public option to make sure that we create some competition," said Theresa Greenfield, (D) U.S. Senate Candidate. Greenfield says that public option would "level the playing field" to ensure Americans have a chance to buy, or qualify for, affordable and accessible health care. "It would remove the requirement for people to be dependent on their employer-based health, which, right now, during COVID as we've watched people lose their health care, that public option helped," said Greenfield.

Senator Joni Ernst says if the Supreme Court rules the ACA unconstitutional, the federal government must still protect those with pre-existing conditions. "And, we can do that by providing a federal government backstop for those with the most complex medical situations," said Sen. Joni Ernst, (R) U.S. Senate Candidate. "Those that might require a heavy level of treatment. So, I do recommend that the federal government do that." But, Ernst wants to go a step further to address the overall cost of health care. "Health care costs continue to go up. Prescription medications," said Ernst. "I was part of the CREATES Act, which lowers the prescription drug costs by allowing more generics on the market. We have other opportunities that exist, as well."

Before the new Congress is sworn in on January 3, 2021, Congress has to deal with the continuing resolution that's funding the federal government. It expires December 11th. After that, the country could face another government shutdown.