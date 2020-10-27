Cyclones’ Mike Rose reaping rewards of hard offseason work

Mike Rose, like everybody else in college football, had no idea last spring if there would be a season. Iowa State’s junior linebacker wanted to be ready just in case. So day in and day out for three months he went to his high school in the Cleveland suburb of Brecksville, Ohio, to do workouts prescribed by the Cyclones’ new strength staff. Rose is reaping the rewards of his work as the 23rd-ranked Cyclones head to winless Kansas on Saturday. He’s tied for second in the Big 12 with 40 tackles, and he’s tied for the conference lead with two interceptions.