Decision 2020: Interview with Dusty Johnson, Republican candidate for South Dakota’s 1st Congressional District

(KTIV) -- Two men are vying for South Dakota's lone seat in the U.S House of Representatives.

They are Republican incumbent Dusty Johnson and Libertarian Randy Luallin.

KTIV's Matt Breen spoke to Dusty Johnson to learn more about his campaign. You can read the full interview below:

"Congressman, negotiations have stalled, in Washington, on another COVID-19 relief bill," said Matt Breen. "You are a member of the 'Problem Solvers Caucus' working on a framework for COVID-19 relief. What do you want to see in a relief bill?"

"The good news is we've already shown the path forward," said Rep. Dusty Johnson, (R) South Dakota. "About a month ago 50 of us-- 25 Democrats and 25 Republicans-- came together on the steps of the U.S. Capitol and we unveiled our plan. It was bipartisan. Within 24-hours of our release it had been endorsed by the president, the Washington Post, the New York Times, by some conservative and some liberal members of the Senate. This really showed what you need to do to make sure that education gets taken care of, distressed industries get taken care of, health care gets taken care of. We've shown that it can get done. I'm just so frustrated, and frankly a little confused why Speaker Pelosi and Secretary Mnuchin can't get it done."

"What are some of the tentpoles of the plan that you've put together... that bipartisan plan with 25 Republicans and 25 Democrats?" asked Breen.

"Well, we've got to keep the kids in school," said Johnson. "If we can keep them safe then they should be in school. And, it's not just me saying that. It's the American Academy of Pediatrics that talked about the negative health outcomes that can happen when we don't have kids in school. And, in my mind keeping the kids in school does take a little extra money, it does take some air handling equipment, it does take some additional staff, it does take some protective equipment and some sanitizer. And, I do think there is a role in have in the federal, state and local governments work together to get that done. Although some sectors of society are doing very well, there are clearly some people, and some businesses, and some sectors that are just getting hammered. And, I think we need to be willing to have targeted, focused support to help out those folks."

"Many voters believe health care is the top priority this election," said Breen. "The Trump Administration has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to rule the Affordable Care Act unconstitutional. If the high court does overturn the ACA, what would you replace it with?"

"I do think the ACA has not realized some of the promises that some of my friends on the other side claimed for it," said Johnson. "I mean, we had an affordability problem in this country... we still do. And, the ACA has not proven to be any sort of silver bullet. The reality is that we do need to do some things to bend the cost curve on affordability. This is not just an area where I'm talking, it's an area where I've had some real, meaningful progress made I introduced H.R. 19 with 100 of my colleagues. It targets the pharmaceutical industry. Drug prices have been the highest area of cost increases year after year after year. And, our plan would make it clear... pharmaceutical companies cannot engage in these "pay for delay" agreements. We've got companies paying their generic competitors to keep drugs off the market. I think that's terrible. I think the faster that we can get these generics to market the sooner we're going to see prices drop. In some instances, 70 and 80-percent. That will absolutely help Americans, and will help bring down health care costs."

"Congressman Dusty Johnson of South Dakota, bets of luck on Election Day," said Breen.

"Sounds good, thanks much," said Johnson.

