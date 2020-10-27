Decision 2020: Interview with Randy Luallin, Libertarian candidate for South Dakota’s 1st Congressional District

(KTIV) -- Two men are vying for South Dakota's lone seat in the U.S House of Representatives.

They are Republican incumbent Dusty Johnson and Libertarian Randy Luallin.

KTIV's Matt Breen talked with Randy Luallin to learn more about his campaign. You can read the full interview below:

"Negotiations have stalled, in Washington, on another COVID-19 relief bill," said Matt Breen. "What should members of Congress make sure is included in that bill when negotiations resume?"

"Well, I'm not sure there should be COVID relief," said Randy Luallin, (L) South Dakota 1st District U.S. House Candidate. "I've been reading a lot about COVID, and in South Dakota, we're somewhat shielded. But I'm going to tell you an interesting story right here in town. The other day I went to the Dairy Queen, and it's a drive-up. It was always was open recently in the past, but now it's all drive-up. They did shut down initially, but they did open up, But they did close up again. And, when I got to the drive-up, I said 'how come you don't keep the interior of the restaurant open so we can eat in there?' And, the answer was 'we don't have enough employees'. And, I said 'didn't you have enough employees before the COVID happened?' And, he said 'yea'. I said 'well, what happened?' He said, 'well, they receive enough benefits for not working than they would for working, so they aren't coming back to work'. And, it's problematic all the way across the board here. So, when we the people decide we're going to pay people not to work... first of all where does that money come from? And, number two, it certainly creates havoc in the economic system itself. So, I'm wondering if that's the right course of action to take anyway."

"Many voters believe health care is the top priority this election," said Breen. "The Trump Administration has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to rule the Affordable Care Act unconstitutional. If the high court does overturn the A-C-A, what would you replace it with?"

"Well, we have to make a concerted effort... not just a concerted effort... we have to change the way we do health care in this country," said Luallin. "The Affordable Health Care Act was in no way affordable. All of the promises they made, except for covering preexisting conditions... the price of health care went up. They said it would go down... premiums would go down. But they went up. The problem really is that we handed it over to the insurance companies, who lobbied for it in the first place. What we need to do is bring it back into a system where it's competitive. And, you can get what you want and people actually have to compete for your business. The other thing to is the regulation that has slowly crept into this whole scenario is dysfunctional. Why can't a medic, who's been in the Army, who has treated broken bones and wounds in combat... why can't he treat broken bones and wounds here in our society? Because our regulations won't let him. He could probably do it easier, faster and cheaper. There are so many creative ways that we can do things better. We have to be allowed to do that. The American people are very inventive and very creative."

"Randy Luallin, candidate for Congress in South Dakota, best of luck on Election Night," said Breen.

"Thank you," said Luallin.

You can watch Dusty Johnson's interview here.