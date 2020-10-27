Dordt volleyball team tops Northwestern for second time this season

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) -- Dordt beat Northwestern for the second time this season, 3-1, on Tuesday night. The Defenders improve to 11-5 in the GPAC and 12-5 overall. The Red Raiders are 12-2 overall and 10-2 in conference play.

Corrina Timmermans had 17 kills for Dordt, who won the first set, 25-22. Makenzie Fink had 14 kills for Northwestern, who won the second set, 25-22 to even the match.

But Dordt won the final two sets, 26-24 and 25-18 to win the match. Jessi De Jager added 12 kills for the Defenders. Anna Wedel had 20 kills for Northwestern, who stays in second place in the GPAC behind Jamestown. The Red Raiders will host Midland on Saturday at 5:00 pm.