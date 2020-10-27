Douglas School District settles lawsuit with former employee

BOX ELDER, S.D. (AP) — The Douglas School District in Box Elder will pay a former district employee $50,000 to settle a lawsuit filed in February 2019. The Rapid City Journal reports that Patrick Ealy said he was wrongly terminated by the district because he informed the school board about alleged violations of federal and state law regarding students accessing pornographic and obscene content online. The board approved resolutions at its Monday meeting that authorized the settlement and retroactively changed Ealy’s termination status to a resignation. There was no discussion. Ealy’s lawyer, John Fitzgerald, sags the district and Ealy signed a non-disclosure agreement prohibiting either party from discussing the settlement.