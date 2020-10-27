EU agency launches probe after reports of migrant pushbacks

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s border and coast guard agency Frontex says it’s has launched an internal inquiry after media reports suggested that it is complicit in illegal pushbacks aimed at preventing migrants and refugees from entering Europe through the Greek islands. A joint investigation by five media outlets says that Frontex was involved in one pushback at the Greek-Turkish sea border, was present at another and close enough to four other incidents to have known what was going on. Frontex chief Fabrice Leggeri said Tuesday that “so far, no documents or other materials have been found to substantiate any accusations of violations.” He says the EU agency does not tolerate any violations of fundamental rights.