First-year head coach leads Briar Cliff into new women’s basketball season

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Briar Cliff women's baskteball team went 11-19 last season. It was the fourth straight losing season, which prompted a coaching change.

Brita Hand is now leading the Chargers program. The 27-year-old was the head assistant coach at William Penn in Oskaloosa, Iowa, helping that team go 25-7 last season.

Briar Cliff does have their top two scorers back. Konnor Sudmann averaged nearly 17 points per game as a freshman, third best in the GPAC. Center Madelyn Deitchler averaged over 14 points a night.

"It's definitely encouraging to see what they've done in the past and then what the numbers were last year that our kids, our returners, put up," said Hand. "But just continuing to learn the offensive and defensive system we're going to run."

"Obviously defense is huge. We work on that every day for the majority of practice because it is important," said Sudmann. "But I think scoring wise she definitely is using our ability to the best."

Briar Cliff opens the season Sunday at Valley City State in North Dakota.