Former Iowa firefighter sentenced for arson, indecent contact with child

(KTIV) -- A former volunteer firefighter was sentenced Monday for setting the fire that gutted three buildings in downtown Newell, Iowa back in 2017 and for having indecent contact with an underaged child.

According to the Buena Vista County Attorney's Office, 26-year-old Brent Mack of Newell was sentenced for the crimes of arson, lascivious acts with a child and two counts of indecent contact with a child

The attorney's office says Mack was sentenced to 24 years in prison and will have to register as a sex offender and be on parole for the remainder of his life after serving his sentence.

Iowa District Court Judge David Lester sentenced Mack according to a plea agreement that included an arson charge in Sac County. Back in August 2019, Mack intentionally set fire to a corncrib near Nemaha in Sac County. The corncrib was considered a total loss.

The fire in Buena Vista County happened in September 2017 and destroyed three vacant buildings in Newell. At least nine area fire departments were called in to fight the early morning fire. The buildings were empty but were for sale.

No injuries were reported at either fire.

Court documents also state Mack committed indecent sexual acts on multiple occasions to a child under the age of 12. Documents say the acts took place January 2017 through July 2018.