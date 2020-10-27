France tightens security amid fallout from teacher beheading

PARIS (AP) — France is increasing security at religious sites as the interior minister said the country faces a “very high” risk of terrorist threats. Geopolitical tensions are growing since the beheading of a French teacher who showed his class caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad. French diplomats are trying to quell anger in Turkey and Arab nations that have called for boycotts of French goods in response to President Emmanuel Macron’s firm stance against Islamism in the wake of the beheading. European allies have rallied to Macron’s defense. France’s national police have called for increased security at religious sites around the All Saint’s holiday this coming weekend, particularly noting online threats from extremists against Christians and moderate French Muslims.