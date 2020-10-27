Greece, Israel eye closer cooperation amid East Med tension

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s government says it wants to expand trade, energy, and military partnerships with Israel and other countries in the region to counter what it considers the hostile policy of neighbor Turkey. Greece’s foreign minister met in Athens with his counterparts from Israel and Cyprus. The three countries, all at odds with Turkey over energy boundaries in the eastern Mediterranean, hold regular meetings to promote cooperation in defense and energy. They pledged on Tuesday to increase cooperation. Projects include a planned electricity grid interconnection between Israel, Cyprus and the Greek island of Crete by undersea cable by the end of 2023.