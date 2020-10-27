Halloween in 2020: Some fun with death and fear, anyone?

PORTERSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — For Americans, 2020 was a year when fear and death commandeered front-row seats in life. There is a pandemic, a fundamental reckoning about race and political divisions like perhaps never before. With that as a backdrop, how do we encounter the holiday whose existence hinges on turning fear and death into something fun? What happens when 2020 and Halloween collide? Can being scared — under certain, controlled conditions — still be fun? The answer, perhaps unsurprisingly, seems to be yes. As one Halloween lover puts it, “It’s fun to look in the face of something that’s dark or scary and come out the other side.”