HEALTHBEAT 4: Peripheral Artery Disease

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Legs that tire, but improve with rest, leg cramps that make it hard to walk, and wounds that don't heal. These could all be signs that you're experiencing Peripheral artery disease or PAD. So what causes it and how do you treat it?

"If you don't have blood flow, you don't have much," said Chad Laurich, Vascular & Vein Institute of Siouxland Surgeon.

Blood flow is crucial to our lives. It needs to get to the big muscles so that we can walk.

"You can get blockage in any artery throughout your body," said Laurich. "Arteries going up to the brain, we call it carotid disease, arteries out to the arms. Then you can blockage to the legs."

That blockage is known as Peripheral artery disease or PAD, a chronic, sometimes life-threatening vascular disease.

"Just as common as heart disease is, that's how common Peripheral artery disease is," said Laurich.

So what should you be on the lookout for?

"So the most common problem that people have is they get pain in the muscles, pain in the calves, pain in the thigh, even pain in the hip," said Laurich. "So a lot of people will say I have back pain or I have hip pain when really what they have is the big muscles, the glutes that support around the hip aren't getting blood flow when they walk."

Dr. Laurich said they'll first do an ultrasound to evaluate, looking at the blood flow and vessel. Then comes the treatment.

"We just enter through an IV," said Laurich. "We go inside the vessel and we open up the vessel from the inside. I describe most of my job as being a plumber. You've got closed pipes? We're going to go open the pipe."

Shaving out the plaque and the blockage with the goal of leaving the vessel intact. Dr. Laurich saying people notice immediate relief.

"Movement equals life," said Laurich. "So if you can keep people walking, you can keep people active, because their leg doesn't hurt when they walk. The amount of good you do that person in all their other health conditions goes up quite a bit.

Dr. Laurich said people at higher risk of developing the disease are those 50 or older, those with diabetes, those who smoke or have a history of smoking, and those with high blood pressure, cholesterol, or kidney disease.