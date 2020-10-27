Hugh Laurie goes for bumpy political ride in PBS’ ‘Roadkill’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hugh Laurie, who played a doctor in the series “House,” takes on a very different character in his latest TV project. Laurie portrays a British politician whose appetite for life threatens his career in PBS’ “Roadkill.” The four-part drama is by playwright David Hare. Laurie says that “House,” which aired for eight seasons, was among the most thrilling things he’s done. But he also enjoys the challenge of shorter-run series like “Roadkill,” airing Sunday on PBS stations. The drama was taped before the pandemic paused TV and movie production. Since then, Laurie has found ways to occupy himself at his London home, including carpentry and trying his hand at making apple cider.