Hundred of students participate in the Iowa Youth Straw Poll

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - Students from more than 350 Iowa schools participated in the 2020 general election Tuesday by voting in the Iowa Youth Straw Poll.

The straw poll is part of the "Elections 101" curriculum developed by Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate.

Students vote online for their preferred presidential and congressional candidates. Pate says the straw poll provides a hands-on educational experience for the students.

Orange City Christian School built a "Wall of Decisions" to help students learn about all of the different candidates on the ballot.

Social Studies Teacher Randy Hilbelink says the wall helps students know about each candidate's stance on different issues, so it's easier for them to make a decision.

"I think a lot of times people our age we vote the way our parents would vote and doing this helps us learn the stances of what they believe in and helps us make decisions on our own instead of what our parents would necessarily do," said Madison Hoogland, Student.

"I think it's good so then the younger generation can learn how to vote, and know what it's all about," said Isaiah Vanmaanen, Student.

The school had more than 150 students participate in the straw poll.

The youngest voters were 4th graders.

"I am very impressed with my students about how enthusiastic they are about voting today, many of them wore red white and blue today because they knew it was election day," said Randy Hilbelink, Social Studies Teacher.

Mr. Hilbelink says he will be sharing the results with his students Wednesday.