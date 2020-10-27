Hy-Vee introducing fully automated cleaning system for shopping carts

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- Hy-Vee is introducing an automated cleaning system that fully cleans and sanitizes shopping carts after every use.

The company says by mid-November, more than 200 Hy-Vee stores across its eight-state region will have a Sterile Cart system in operation.

Hy-Vee says it is the first grocery chain to implement a fully automated sanitization system across its company.

Company officials say the system cleans several carts quickly and consistently, eliminating the need for store employees to manually clean each cart throughout the day. Additionally, it cleans and sanitizes the entire cart and not just the handles and high-touch areas.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, it has been our desire to put Hy-Vee customers’ minds at ease with thorough sanitization measures. We are always looking at innovative ways to improve store operations, improve the shopping experience for customers and, most importantly, ensure the health and safety of our customers and our employees,” said Randy Edeker, chairman, CEO and president of Hy-Vee, Inc.

Davidson says the system uses a hospital-grade disinfectant that is proven to kill 99.9% of germs and viruses, including the coronavirus. He says the system also takes up minimal space sanitizes one to two carts per second.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Hy-Vee stores regularly cleaned carts throughout the day, and have sanitation wipes available where customers grab a cart.