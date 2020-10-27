If Trump wanted people to avoid ’60 Minutes,’ it didn’t work

NEW YORK (AP) — Angry about his interview with Lesley Stahl of “60 Minutes,” President Donald Trump released an unedited version of the talk on Facebook three days before the broadcast. But instead of dissuading viewers, the 17.4 million people who watched on Sunday was the show’s biggest audience in more than two and a half years. Besides Stahl’s interview with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, Norah O’Donnell spoke with Democrat Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris. For the month before the election, Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson and CNN hit high-water marks in the Nielsen ratings.