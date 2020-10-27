Man accused of assaulting woman, kidnapping her and child

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Sioux Falls man accused of assaulting his girlfriend and kidnapping her and their 1-year-old child is facing a long list of criminal charges. Police spokesman Sam Clemens says the 33-year-old victim was at a friend’s house Saturday night when her boyfriend arrived, grabbed their child and forced both of them into a car before speeding away. Police say the man struck the victim several times while in the car. Clemens says the woman yelled at the man to slow down and she was able to unlock the door and get out, leaving the toddler behind. The man later dropped the child off at a relative’s house and was arrested at his residence.