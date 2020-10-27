Melania Trump slams Biden, Dems in first solo campaign stop

ATGLEN, Pa. (AP) — Melania Trump is slamming Joe Biden, Democrats and the media as she campaigns for her husband in Pennsylvania. In her first solo appearance of the campaign, Mrs. Trump says Democrats focused on a “sham impeachment” instead of the coronavirus. She denounced what she called Biden’s “socialist agenda” and criticized media coverage of “idle gossip and palace intrigue.” Melania Trump defended President Donald Trump’s record on COVID-19, the virus that has killed more than 226,000 Americans. The first lady’s event west of Philadelphia drew a couple of hundred supporters who piled into a converted barn typically used for wedding receptions.