Morningside men favored to repeat as GPAC basketball champions

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Morningside is the preseason favorite to win the GPAC men's basketball title. The Mustangs were 27-3 last year and were ranked number-1 in the country for most of the season.

Morningside does have to replace three starters, but double digit scorers Zach Imig and Trey Brown are back, which should provide a lot of firepower.

"I think we have a lot of talent," said Imig. We sure did lose a lot last year but it's just going to be getting better each and every game and it's going to be a process. We gotta be playing our best basketball by the end of the season."

"Losing an All-American big last year, I have some pretty big shoes to fill," said Brown. "But I think being with this team and this coaching staff that we can get it done and I belive that I'll be able to fill those roles pretty well."

Morningside's first game is Friday at Kansas Wesleyan.