Nebraska virus deaths top 600 as hospitalizations stay high

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The number of deaths linked to the coronavirus has topped 600 in Nebraska, and the number of people hospitalized with the virus in the state remains near record levels as the recent surge of new cases continues. Nebraska health officials reported seven new deaths Monday to give the state 603 deaths linked to COVID-19. The number of virus cases grew by 702 to reach 64,499 since the pandemic began, and the rate of new cases ranked eighth-highest in the nation. The state also said 427 people were hospitalized with the virus, which is just below the record of 436 that was set on Saturday.