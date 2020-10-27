Oct. 27: Iowa reports 22 more COVID-19 deaths, 564 total hospitalizations

(KTIV) -- There were 1,178 new, confirmed cases in Iowa from 10 a.m. Monday to 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state's dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Monday, health officials reported 116,452 total positive cases across the state, that number rose to 117,630 by 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 87,984 have recovered. That's an increase of 1,429 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The state reported 22 additional virus-related deaths within this time frame, putting the state's death toll at 1,658.

According to the state's latest report, there are 564 Iowans hospitalized due to the virus, which is up from yesterday's record of 561. Of those hospitalizations, 128 are in the ICU and 46 are on ventilators.

In Iowa, 4,434 new tests were given for a total of 943,995 people that have been tested for COVID-19.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 55 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County. This brings the county's total number of positive cases up to 7,264.

The SDHD has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll at 97. Officials say this latest death involved an adult male between 18 and 40.

To date, 5,626 of the county's cases have recovered.

A total of 68 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Forty of those are county residents.

Buena Vista County

Buena Vista County, where Storm Lake is located, has had six new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total cases to 2,261. Of those cases, 2,008 have recovered.

So far, the county has had 12 total COVID-19 deaths.

Clay County

Clay County, where Spencer is located, has reported ten new virus cases, with its total now at 538. Of those cases, 345 have recovered.

Clay County has confirmed four total virus-related deaths.

Dickinson County

State health officials say Dickinson County reported eight new cases, bringing their total positive cases to 744. Officials say 543 of those cases have recovered.

Dickinson County has had seven virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County's total positive cases have risen from 1,659 to 1,670 in the last 24 hours. Officials say 1,142 of those cases have recovered.

Plymouth County has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to 28.

Sioux County

As of Oct. 27, the state health department says Sioux County reported 31 new cases bringing their total to 2,450. Officials say 1,749 of those cases have recovered.

Sioux County has reported 16 virus-related deaths so far.