Oct. 27: South Dakota reports 11,188 active COVID-19 cases, 395 total hospitalizations

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials reported 989 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state's total to 39,741.

According to the state's health department, 984 of the new cases are confirmed and 5 are probable.

State health officials say South Dakota has 11,188 active cases in the state. That's an increase of 127 in the last 24 hours.

Officials reported 1,084 more South Dakotans have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 29,167.

Currently, 395 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to the virus, an increase of 18 since Monday. This is the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations seen in the state since the pandemic began.

No additional virus-related deaths have been reported. To date, South Dakota has had 375 virus-related deaths.

Bon Homme

Bon Homme County has had 109 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 882. Of those cases, 162 have recovered.

So far, Bon Homme has only reported one virus-related death.

Clay County

Clay County has reported 13 new cases, bringing its total to 801. State health officials say 640 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll at eight.

Lincoln County

In the last 24 hours, Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 2,623 to 2,661. Health officials say 1,902 of those cases have recovered.

Officials have reported 18 total virus-related deaths in Lincoln County.

Union County

Officials say Union County has had 732 total positive cases. So far, 551 of those cases have recovered.

Union County has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to 11.

Yankton County

Yankton County has had 792 cases reported in the county so far. Officials say 541 of those cases have recovered.

The county has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll at five.