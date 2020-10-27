 Skip to Content

Officials: School bus in Tennessee involved in fatal crash

5:50 pm

DECATUR, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say a school bus carrying children has been involved in a fatal highway crash in Tennessee. Lt. John Harmon of the Tennessee Highway Patrol told WRCB-TV that Tuesday’s crash was very serious. He did not say how many people had died. Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn sent a statement offering condolences “for those lives that were lost” but did not give specifics. The crash occurred on a highway in Meigs County in East Tennessee. Director of Schools Amanda Pritchett told WTVC-TV that another bus was going to pick up any uninjured children. It was not clear how many people were aboard the bus.

Associated Press

