Ohio governor pleads for legislative action on gun violence

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — At some point during Gov. Mike DeWine’s Tuesday briefing on Ohio’s fight against the coronavirus, the Republican chief executive will also continue his so-far unsuccessful crusade against gun violence. As he has every Tuesday for months, the governor will interrupt his remarks on pandemic stats and safety measures and plead with fellow Republican lawmakers to act on his legislation addressing gun violence in the state. DeWine proposed the bill after last year’s mass shooting in Dayton. A key element is boosting penalties for felons committing new crimes with guns. The governor says the need has only grown more dire since Dayton.