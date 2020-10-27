Pompeo, Esper drive US’s anti-China message in India visit

NEW DELHI (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense chief Mark Esper are in India to drive the Trump administration’s anti-China message exactly a week ahead of America’s presidential election. With President Donald Trump in a tight race for a second term against former Vice President Joe Biden, Pompeo and Esper are seeking to play on Indian suspicions about China to shore up a regional front against increasing Chinese assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region. In talks on Tuesday with their Indian counterparts, Pompeo and Esper are to sign an agreement expanding military satellite information sharing and highlight strategic cooperation between Washington and New Delhi.