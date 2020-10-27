Slowly beginning to warm up with sunny skies Tuesday

A batch of overnight clouds have cleared out and temperatures have started to sink like a stone as a result.



We may end up with record lows again this morning before we begin the process of warming things up.



Today will see plenty of sunshine and highs just climbing above the freezing mark.



Winds will be a little stronger today out of the south at 10 to 20 miles per hour; this will balance out the sunshine a little bit.



Tonight will be clear with temperatures again in the teens.



Tomorrow we will see us return to the low 40s with sunshine again and a lighter wind.



We will talk about how warm the rest of the week will be on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.