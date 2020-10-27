South Dakota medical groups promote wearing masks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) -- South Dakota's largest medical organizations on Tuesday launched a joint effort to promote mask-wearing as the state suffers through one of the nation's worst COVID-19 outbreaks.

Rallying behind the message of "Mask Up South Dakota" and a hashtag of #MaskUpSoDak, health organizations across the state are calling on residents to help slow the spread of the virus so health systems can continue to help those who need to be hospitalized.

The Department of Health reports the number of hospitalizations from COVID-19 broke records for the third straight day, with 395 total hospitalizations reported on Tuesday.

Groups representing doctors, nurses, hospitals, school administrators and businesses are promoting mask-wearing, warning that the state's hospitals could face a tipping point in their ability to handle virus cases.

Those groups include:

The South Dakota State Medical Association

Monument Health based in Rapid City

Avera Health and Sanford Health based in Sioux Falls

South Dakota Municipal League

South Dakota Chamber of Commerce & Industry

Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce

Associated School Boards of South Dakota

School Administrators of South Dakota

Great Plains Tribal Leaders Health Board

According to a press release, these organizations support keeping South Dakota open and are not seeking a mask mandate from the state. Instead, it intends to encourage South Dakotans to practice good hygiene, social distancing and wearing masks.

In the the release, the group of organizations said, "The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has affirmed that wearing masks can help communities slow the spread of COVID-19 when worn consistently and correctly by a majority of people in public settings."

As part of this new effort, this group is asking South Dakotans for a renewed commitment to follow preventive practices recommended by the CDC: