South Dakota medical groups promote wearing masks
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) -- South Dakota's largest medical organizations on Tuesday launched a joint effort to promote mask-wearing as the state suffers through one of the nation's worst COVID-19 outbreaks.
Rallying behind the message of "Mask Up South Dakota" and a hashtag of #MaskUpSoDak, health organizations across the state are calling on residents to help slow the spread of the virus so health systems can continue to help those who need to be hospitalized.
The Department of Health reports the number of hospitalizations from COVID-19 broke records for the third straight day, with 395 total hospitalizations reported on Tuesday.
Groups representing doctors, nurses, hospitals, school administrators and businesses are promoting mask-wearing, warning that the state's hospitals could face a tipping point in their ability to handle virus cases.
Those groups include:
- The South Dakota State Medical Association
- Monument Health based in Rapid City
- Avera Health and Sanford Health based in Sioux Falls
- South Dakota Municipal League
- South Dakota Chamber of Commerce & Industry
- Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce
- Associated School Boards of South Dakota
- School Administrators of South Dakota
- Great Plains Tribal Leaders Health Board
According to a press release, these organizations support keeping South Dakota open and are not seeking a mask mandate from the state. Instead, it intends to encourage South Dakotans to practice good hygiene, social distancing and wearing masks.
In the the release, the group of organizations said, "The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has affirmed that wearing masks can help communities slow the spread of COVID-19 when worn consistently and correctly by a majority of people in public settings."
As part of this new effort, this group is asking South Dakotans for a renewed commitment to follow preventive practices recommended by the CDC:
- Wear a mask to cover your mouth and nose when around others.
- Practice social distancing – put six feet of space (two arm lengths) between yourself and people who don’t live in your household.
- Practice good hand hygiene – wash hands often and use hand sanitizer.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily.
- Stay home when you’re sick or have been exposed to the virus (except to get medical care).
- Cover your cough and sneezes.
- Monitor your health daily and watch for symptoms such as fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, the new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and/or diarrhea.