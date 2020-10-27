Sykes hired as new Morningside College Athletic Director

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Morningside has been looking for a new Athletic Director this month, since Tim Jager announced he is leaving after eight years to take a job outside of athletics. Morningside has found their new A-D, and it's someone the school knows very well.

Head men's basketball coach Jim Sykes will take over the athletic department in December. Sykes has led the Mustangs hoops program since 2003. In 17 years, he's had 14 winning seasons, with eight trips to the NAIA national tournament and seven GPAC titles.

Sykes will continue to coach this season before turning the job over to assistant coach Trent Miller.

"Number one, I knew that Trent was the guy for my spot," said Sykes. "He's too good of a coach. If I continue coaching for another 10 years, there's no gurantee he's going to be here for 10 years. It seemed like a pretty good time to make the change for myself and for Trent."

Miller was elevated to associate head coach in January 2020 after becoming top assistant coach in June 2017. He is a 2014 graduate of Morningside College who served as student assistant coach in 2013-2014 and head junior varsity coach in 2015-2016.

While attending Morningside, Miller was a three-year starter and is a Mustangs career record-holder with 514 career assists and 235 career steals. Miller averaged 4.6 assists and 2.1 steals per game during Morningside career, earned second-team All-Great Plans Athletic Conference honors as a junior and senior, and was the 2013 GPAC Defensive Player of the Year. Miller will officially become head coach for Morningside Mustangs men’s basketball following the 2020-2021 season.