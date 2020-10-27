The coldest of our weather finally moving out

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The sun finally returned to Siouxland skies and after a record cold morning start, we did finally see a small amount of warming begin as highs got into the 30s.

Tonight will be chilly for this time of year bThe ut not as cold as what we saw last night with lows in the upper teens to lower 20s.

Warmer air continues to move in Wednesday as highs get into the low 40s as we continue the mostly sunny skies.

Can we keep the warmer weather coming?

