Trick-or-treat hours set for 6-8 p.m. in Sioux City, police release safety guidelines

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Trick-or-treating will be observed in Sioux City on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

With COVID-19 still a concern for many, the Iowa Department of Public Health has released guidance meant to reduce the risk of spreading the virus. You can read their suggestions here.

In addition, the Sioux City Police Department is suggesting the following tips to make sure everyone has a safe and fun Halloween: