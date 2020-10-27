Trick-or-treat hours set for 6-8 p.m. in Sioux City, police release safety guidelines

Trick-or-treat hours set for 6-8 p.m. in Sioux City, police release safety guidelinesNew
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Trick-or-treating will be observed in Sioux City on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
With COVID-19 still a concern for many, the Iowa Department of Public Health has released guidance meant to reduce the risk of spreading the virus. You can read their suggestions here.
In addition, the Sioux City Police Department is suggesting the following tips to make sure everyone has a safe and fun Halloween:
- Halloween costumes should be made of fire-retardant material, well-fitting so that walking is not interfered with and the eye holes should be large enough for good peripheral vision.
- Teach children to stay away from open flames, including jack-o-lanterns with candles in them.
- A parent or responsible adult should always accompany young children on their neighborhood
rounds.
- If your older children are going alone, plan and review the route that is acceptable to you. Agree on a specific time when they should return home.
- Only go to homes with a porch light on and never enter a home or car for a treat.
- Before allowing your children to eat any of the treats, examine them to be sure they are safe to eat.
- Stay in a group and communicate where they will be going.
- Carry a cell phone for quick communication.
- Remain on well-lit streets and always use the sidewalk.
- If no sidewalk is available, walk at the far edge of the roadway facing traffic.
- Never cut across yards or use alleys.
- Only cross the street as a group in established crosswalks. Never cross between parked cars or out driveways.
- Don’t assume the right of way. Motorists may have trouble seeing Trick-or-Treaters. Just because one car stops, doesn’t mean others will.
- Law enforcement authorities should be notified immediately of any suspicious or unlawful activity.