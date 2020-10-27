Trump holds campaign rally in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KTIV) - Thousands braved temperatures near freezing, Tuesday night, to hear the president talk about his accomplishments while in office, and what he will do if he's elected to a second term.

During the 50-minute speech, at Omaha's Eppley Airfield, President Donald Trump talked about his strategy to win in Nebraska, which gave him all five of its electoral votes in 2016.

The president said this election is a matter of "economic survival" for states like Nebraska. He says his administration's plan will bring back jobs. The president says, if he's reelected, his administration will also protect police officers, and defend the second amendment.

"And, if I don't sound like a typical Washington politician, it's because I'm not a typical Washington politician," said President Donald Trump. "If I don't always play by the rules of the Washington establishment, it's because I was elected to fight for you."

Referencing his own bout with COVID-19, the president said his administration is on track to deliver 100-million doses of an approved vaccine. He says the military will deliver those vaccine doses after they're made. "What we know today is, like, so different than we knew six months ago," said President Trump. "Incredible. The progress they've made… and with the vaccines that are coming immediately. Even without, we're turning that corner. You know, at some point, we're turning that corner."

The president also said 97-percent of emergency room visits, nationwide, are for something other than COVID-19. But, the president did acknowledge areas of the Midwest where COVID-19 cases are spiking. He's confident those virus peaks will level off over the next few weeks.