Tuesday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Bridgewater-Emery def. Centerville, 25-14, 25-10, 25-9
Clark/Willow Lake def. Britton-Hecla, 25-14, 25-19, 25-15
Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Canistota, 25-19, 25-21, 25-5
Huron def. Mitchell, 25-7, 25-15, 25-19
Potter County def. Leola/Frederick, 25-17, 25-14, 25-15
Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 26-24, 25-11, 25-22
Warner def. Langford, 25-17, 25-17, 25-13
Vermillion Triangular=
Gayville-Volin def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 25-19, 25-17, 25-17
Gayville-Volin def. Vermillion, 25-14, 25-14, 25-17
