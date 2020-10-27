 Skip to Content

Tuesday’s Scores

New
8:31 pm South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Bridgewater-Emery def. Centerville, 25-14, 25-10, 25-9

Clark/Willow Lake def. Britton-Hecla, 25-14, 25-19, 25-15

Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Canistota, 25-19, 25-21, 25-5

Huron def. Mitchell, 25-7, 25-15, 25-19

Potter County def. Leola/Frederick, 25-17, 25-14, 25-15

Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 26-24, 25-11, 25-22

Warner def. Langford, 25-17, 25-17, 25-13

Vermillion Triangular=

Gayville-Volin def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 25-19, 25-17, 25-17

Gayville-Volin def. Vermillion, 25-14, 25-14, 25-17

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content