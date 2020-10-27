 Skip to Content

Tuesday’s Scores

New
8:34 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

NSAA Playoffs=

Class A=

District A-2=

Omaha Westside def. Lincoln High, 22-25, 25-16, 24-26, 25-13, 15-8

District A-3=

Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln East, 25-16, 25-18, 25-20

Lincoln Southeast def. Lincoln East, 25-0, 25-0, 25-0

District A-4=

Millard South def. Gretna, 25-13, 27-25, 15-25, 25-15

District A-5=

Millard West def. Grand Island, 25-12, 25-18, 28-26

Omaha Marian def. Lincoln North Star, 25-12, 25-13, 25-23

District A-6=

Kearney def. Columbus, 25-16, 20-25, 26-24, 25-15

Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-20, 25-10, 25-13

District A-7=

Bellevue West def. Norfolk, 25-15, 25-13, 25-12

North Platte def. Bellevue East, 25-0, 25-0, 25-0

Class B=

Sub-district B-1 =

Omaha Gross Catholic def. Ralston, 25-0, 25-0, 25-0

Sub-district B-2=

Elkhorn def. Bennington, 25-22, 25-20, 25-20

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Elkhorn North, 25-16, 25-16, 25-8

Sub-district B-3=

Ashland-Greenwood def. Plattsmouth, 25-6, 25-8, 25-21

Sub-district B-4=

Beatrice def. Nebraska City, 26-24, 25-13, 26-24

Norris def. Crete, 25-2, 25-8, 25-12

Sub-district B-5=

Blair def. Schuyler, 25-0, 25-0, 25-0

Schuyler def. South Sioux City, 25-0, 25-0, 25-0

Sub-district B-6=

York def. Seward, 25-12, 25-22, 25-19

Class C-1=

Sub-district C1-1=

Syracuse def. Auburn, 25-14, 25-16, 25-15

Sub-district C1-2=

Lincoln Lutheran def. Raymond Central, 25-23, 25-6, 23-25, 25-13

Sub-district C1-3=

Omaha Roncalli def. Louisville, 19-25, 25-17, 26-24, 25-19

Sub-district C1-4=

Wahoo def. Bishop Neumann, 25-23, 25-20, 26-24

Sub-district C1-6=

Wayne def. Battle Creek, 25-23, 25-22, 25-19

Sub-district C1-7=

Columbus Lakeview def. Columbus Scotus, 32-30, 25-23

Sub-district C1-8=

St. Paul def. Grand Island Central Catholic

Sub-district C1-9=

Kearney Catholic def. Adams Central, 25-15, 26-24, 19-25

Sub-district C1-10=

Broken Bow def. O’Neill

Sub-district C1-11=

Gothenburg def. Hershey, 25-12, 26-24, 25-23

Sub-district C1-12=

Sidney def. Mitchell, 25-14, 25-15, 25-18

Class C-2=

Sub-district C2-1=

Freeman def. Tri County, 25-14, 25-17, 18-25, 25-18

Sub-district C2-2=

Palmyra def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-20, 25-19, 25-22

Sub-district C2-6=

Lutheran High Northeast def. Norfolk Catholic

Sub-district C2-7=

Centennial def. Cross County, 25-17, 25-13, 25-18

Sub-district C2-9=

Fullerton def. Centura, 27-25, 25-18, 25-20

Sub-district C2-10=

Overton def. Elm Creek, 25-17, 25-12, 25-16

Sub-district C2-12=

Bridgeport def. Hemingford, 25-13, 25-9, 25-11

Hemingford def. Morrill, 25-0, 25-0, 25-0

Class D-1=

Sub-district D1-1=

Johnson-Brock def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-19, 25-10, 25-11

Sub-district D1-4=

Hartington-Newcastle def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-18, 25-21, 27-25

Sub-district D1-6=

Central Valley def. High Plains Community

Sub-district D1-8=

Kenesaw def. Shelton, 25-19, 25-20, 25-17

Sub-district D1-10=

Ansley-Litchfield def. Anselmo-Merna

Sub-district D1-11=

Cambridge def. Southwest, 27-25, 25-17, 25-20

Class D-2=

Sub-district D2-2=

Exeter/Milligan def. Dorchester, 25-21, 25-14, 25-16

Sub-district D2-3=

Nebraska Christian def. Hampton, 25-16, 25-23, 25-10

Sub-district D2-4=

Humphrey St. Francis def. Riverside, 25-0, 25-0, 25-0

Sub-district D2-6=

CWC def. Twin Loup, 25-9, 25-19, 25-9

Sub-district D2-7=

Franklin def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-12, 25-19, 25-16

Sub-district D2-8=

Bertrand def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-15, 25-13, 23-25, 25-14

Sub-district D2-9=

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-14, 25-20, 25-15

Sub-district D2-12=

Cody-Kilgore def. Crawford, 25-21, 25-20

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content