Tuesday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=
NSAA Playoffs=
Class A=
District A-2=
Omaha Westside def. Lincoln High, 22-25, 25-16, 24-26, 25-13, 15-8
District A-3=
Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln East, 25-16, 25-18, 25-20
Lincoln Southeast def. Lincoln East, 25-0, 25-0, 25-0
District A-4=
Millard South def. Gretna, 25-13, 27-25, 15-25, 25-15
District A-5=
Millard West def. Grand Island, 25-12, 25-18, 28-26
Omaha Marian def. Lincoln North Star, 25-12, 25-13, 25-23
District A-6=
Kearney def. Columbus, 25-16, 20-25, 26-24, 25-15
Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-20, 25-10, 25-13
District A-7=
Bellevue West def. Norfolk, 25-15, 25-13, 25-12
North Platte def. Bellevue East, 25-0, 25-0, 25-0
Class B=
Sub-district B-1 =
Omaha Gross Catholic def. Ralston, 25-0, 25-0, 25-0
Sub-district B-2=
Elkhorn def. Bennington, 25-22, 25-20, 25-20
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Elkhorn North, 25-16, 25-16, 25-8
Sub-district B-3=
Ashland-Greenwood def. Plattsmouth, 25-6, 25-8, 25-21
Sub-district B-4=
Beatrice def. Nebraska City, 26-24, 25-13, 26-24
Norris def. Crete, 25-2, 25-8, 25-12
Sub-district B-5=
Blair def. Schuyler, 25-0, 25-0, 25-0
Schuyler def. South Sioux City, 25-0, 25-0, 25-0
Sub-district B-6=
York def. Seward, 25-12, 25-22, 25-19
Class C-1=
Sub-district C1-1=
Syracuse def. Auburn, 25-14, 25-16, 25-15
Sub-district C1-2=
Lincoln Lutheran def. Raymond Central, 25-23, 25-6, 23-25, 25-13
Sub-district C1-3=
Omaha Roncalli def. Louisville, 19-25, 25-17, 26-24, 25-19
Sub-district C1-4=
Wahoo def. Bishop Neumann, 25-23, 25-20, 26-24
Sub-district C1-6=
Wayne def. Battle Creek, 25-23, 25-22, 25-19
Sub-district C1-7=
Columbus Lakeview def. Columbus Scotus, 32-30, 25-23
Sub-district C1-8=
St. Paul def. Grand Island Central Catholic
Sub-district C1-9=
Kearney Catholic def. Adams Central, 25-15, 26-24, 19-25
Sub-district C1-10=
Broken Bow def. O’Neill
Sub-district C1-11=
Gothenburg def. Hershey, 25-12, 26-24, 25-23
Sub-district C1-12=
Sidney def. Mitchell, 25-14, 25-15, 25-18
Class C-2=
Sub-district C2-1=
Freeman def. Tri County, 25-14, 25-17, 18-25, 25-18
Sub-district C2-2=
Palmyra def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-20, 25-19, 25-22
Sub-district C2-6=
Lutheran High Northeast def. Norfolk Catholic
Sub-district C2-7=
Centennial def. Cross County, 25-17, 25-13, 25-18
Sub-district C2-9=
Fullerton def. Centura, 27-25, 25-18, 25-20
Sub-district C2-10=
Overton def. Elm Creek, 25-17, 25-12, 25-16
Sub-district C2-12=
Bridgeport def. Hemingford, 25-13, 25-9, 25-11
Hemingford def. Morrill, 25-0, 25-0, 25-0
Class D-1=
Sub-district D1-1=
Johnson-Brock def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-19, 25-10, 25-11
Sub-district D1-4=
Hartington-Newcastle def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-18, 25-21, 27-25
Sub-district D1-6=
Central Valley def. High Plains Community
Sub-district D1-8=
Kenesaw def. Shelton, 25-19, 25-20, 25-17
Sub-district D1-10=
Ansley-Litchfield def. Anselmo-Merna
Sub-district D1-11=
Cambridge def. Southwest, 27-25, 25-17, 25-20
Class D-2=
Sub-district D2-2=
Exeter/Milligan def. Dorchester, 25-21, 25-14, 25-16
Sub-district D2-3=
Nebraska Christian def. Hampton, 25-16, 25-23, 25-10
Sub-district D2-4=
Humphrey St. Francis def. Riverside, 25-0, 25-0, 25-0
Sub-district D2-6=
CWC def. Twin Loup, 25-9, 25-19, 25-9
Sub-district D2-7=
Franklin def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-12, 25-19, 25-16
Sub-district D2-8=
Bertrand def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-15, 25-13, 23-25, 25-14
Sub-district D2-9=
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-14, 25-20, 25-15
Sub-district D2-12=
Cody-Kilgore def. Crawford, 25-21, 25-20
