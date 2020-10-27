UN watchdog: Iran building at underground nuclear facility

BERLIN (AP) — Inspectors from the U.N.’s atomic watchdog have confirmed Iran has started construction on a new building near an underground nuclear facility that it says was sabotaged over the summer. They say Iran also continues to stockpile greater amounts of enriched uranium, but does not appear to possess enough to produce a weapon. Rafael Grossi, director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, tells the AP in an interview Tuesday that Iran continues to provide his inspectors full access to its nuclear facilities, including the Natanz nuclear site whose centrifuge assembly facility was hit with an explosion in July.