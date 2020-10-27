Vatican broadens seminary abuse trial amid negligence claims

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican criminal tribunal has agreed to broaden a sex abuse trial involving the Holy See’s youth seminary beyond two priests already charged to include the religious organization responsible for running the residence. The lawyer for the alleged victim argued in court that there was evidence of “gross negligence” and “lack of vigilance” in running the St. Pius X seminary that resulted in his client being abused when he was a young altar boy. The seminary, located in a palazzo inside the Vatican gardens, houses boys aged 12-18 who serve as altar boys at papal Masses in St. Peter’s Basilica. One of the former altar boys says he was repeatedly molested by an older seminarian while living there.