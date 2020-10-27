WATCH: President Trump holds rally in Omaha, NE

OMAHA, Neb. (KTIV) -- Air Force One landed at Eppley Airfield in Omaha, Nebraska.

President Donald Trump took the stage for another "Make America Great Again" victory rally Tuesday night.

The president has hosted rallies across the midwest Tuesday, including stops in Michigan and Wisconsin.

The rally was set-up on the Tarmac of Tacoma Air at Eppley. Just a few weeks ago Vice President Mike Pence was in Omaha, he'll be in Des Moines on Thursday.

President Trump was also recently in Iowa for another rally in Des Moines.