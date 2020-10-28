8 killed, 42 missing in landslides in typhoon-hit Vietnam

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnam’s state media reports that landslides set off by Typhoon Molave have killed at least eight people with 42 others missing in the country’s central region. The official Vietnam News Agency reported Thursday that rescuers dug up eight bodies in Tra Van village where a hillside collapsed on houses. In Tra Leng village nearby another landslide buried several houses occupied by about 45 people, including four who managed to survive. Rescuers have recovered three bodies and were scrambling to save others. The initial death toll indicate the ferocity of the typhoon, which Vietnamese officials feared is the worst to hit the country in 20 years.