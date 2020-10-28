A quick cool down in our future

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s been a rather pleasant day compared to the start of our week, with sunshine and highs reaching the upper 40s.

Tomorrow is looking slightly different.

Tonight, clouds start to increase, with a low in the mid 20s.

Those clouds stick around for our day tomorrow, giving us a partly sunny sky. It also cools down slightly compared to today.

The high will be back in the upper 30s, but don’t worry, temperatures increase from there.

Friday will be another day with mostly clouds, but a few peaks of sunshine here and there.

Friday’s high will be in the mid 40s.

Saturday puts us closer to average for this time of year, with a high in the mid 50s.

Saturday also comes with sunshine and breezy winds.

Sunday dips us back into the mid 40s, but we warm up again after that, by how much? Tune in to News 4 to find out.