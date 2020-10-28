Author of best-selling ‘Maid’ takes on college in ‘Class’

NEW YORK (AP) — Stephanie Land, who shared her story of single parenthood and working life in the best-selling memoir “Maid,” is writing a book about the hard truths of college education. One Signal Publishers announced Wednesday that Land’s “Class” would combine personal experience and reporting as it exposes “the outrageous cost, predatory practices, and discriminatory policies faced by Americans” who hope education will lead to security and prosperity. Land’s previous book came out in 2019 and was praised by former President Barack Obama among others. “Maid” is currently being adapted into a Netflix series.