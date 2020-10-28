Changes made to annual JROTC Veterans Day Vigil and Ceremony

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - This year's Veterans Day Vigil and Ceremony for the Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps will see some changes due to COVID-19.

The vigil and ceremony will be held on Veterans Day on November 11 at the Floyd Monument in Sioux City.



The vigil will be held from 8 a-m to 8 p-m, with the ceremony happening at 11 a-m.



Officials decided to hold the event outside to allow for proper social distancing.



Other changes will include masks being strongly recommended, and a limited number of people being invited.



Cadet Major Jose Lopez says the vigil is their own rendition of a national vigil with a shortened time frame to keep the students safe.

"Well what it basically represents is, it's our rendition of the Tomb of the Unknown Solider performed at Arlington Cemetery, basically how we would want to do it as we wouldn't go over 24 hours due to weather concerns, "said Jose Lopez, Cadet Major.

Command Chief Angela Hartso says canceling the vigil was not an option as it is JROTC's way of commemorating fallen soldiers and veterans.

"Even with everything its important to remember our veterans and show them that we still care even with everything going on, "said Angela Hartso, Command Chief.

Typically to end the vigil balloons are released.



This year they have decided to use bubbles due to environmental concerns.