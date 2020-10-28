Continuing to warm with sunshine overhead Wednesday

Temperatures are starting off much warmer than yesterday and that will help to catapult us into the mid to upper 40s by the afternoon.



It will be another day with a lot of sunshine so expect most if not all of that snow to be gone by dusk!



Winds will also be lighter at 5 to 15 miles per hour today.



Clouds will increase this evening and they will stick around into the morning hours, keeping us in the upper 20s for lows tonight.



Some pockets of fog will be possible so we will have to watch for a few slick spots Thursday morning.



Clouds will be with us early on Thursday with some sunshine breaking out in the afternoon.



How warm we will be this weekend on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.