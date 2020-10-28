Cubans fret as US sanctions threaten Western Union closures
HAVANA (AP) — More than 400 Western Union offices that Cubans heavily rely on for remittances sent by family abroad are in danger of closing amid a growing number of sanctions the U.S. government has placed on the island.Cuba’s government said all 407 offices could close by late November, a move that potentially could affect millions of people who depend on money relatives send to help pay for daily necessities if no alternative is found.