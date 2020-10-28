Dakota City, NE woman found guilty of murder to be sentenced in December

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Dakota City, Nebraska, woman who pleaded guilty to stabbing a woman to death in 2018 will now be sentenced in December.

Melissa Camargo-Flores is charged with the 2018 death of 24-year-old Kenia Alvarez-Flores of Sioux City.

Camargo-Flores was initially charged with first-degree murder in the case. Earlier this month, she pleaded to an amended charge of second-degree murder as part of a plea agreement.

Camargo-Flores was scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday. However, according to court documents filed in Woodbury County District Court on Wednesday, her new sentencing date is set for December 3.

Camargo-Flores could be sentenced up to 50 years in prison. She will be required to serve at least 35 years before being eligible forparole.

Camargo-Flores could face deportation and will be prohibited from ever legally re-entering the U.S.

On April 8, 2018, witnesses say Camargo-Flores stabbed Alvarez-Flores multiple times outside a residence at West 14th Street.

Later, Camargo-Flores was found in the area of 16th and Douglas Street with bloody gloves and a bloody knife.

According to court documents, in a post-Miranda interview, she admitted to stabbing Alvarez-Flores.