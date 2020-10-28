Decision 2020: Interview with Chris Janicek, Democratic candidate for Nebraska U.S. Senate

(KTIV) -- Three candidates are running for U.S. Senate in Nebraska.

They include Democratic candidate Chris Janicek, Libertarian Gene Siadek and Republican incumbent Ben Sasse.

KTIV's Matt Breen talked with Chris Janicek, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Nebraska, to learn more about his campaign.

Chris Janicek... let's begin by addressing those inappropriate texts you admitted sending to a campaign staffer," said Matt Breen. "You apologized, yet the Democratic Party withdrew its support of your campaign. Still, you stayed in the race. Why?"

"Well, the staffer did not work for us at the time, and it was a huge mistake on my part," said Chris Janicek, (D) U.S. Senate Candidate. "It was conversation that was had in front of all of us, to begin with. That doesn't excuse the text, and I take full accountability. I think it's time that they have a candidate and/or a politician, who is honest, upfront and takes full ownership of the mistakes they have made. Now, the Democratic Party got involved, and decided not to back me, and replace me with another candidate. And, there were some under-the-table decisions going on, let's say. But, I wanted to let everyone know that I do not work for the Nebraska Democratic Party. I do not work for the Democratic Party Chair in Nebraska. I'm asking to go to work for the people of Nebraska. And, that includes all Republicans, all Democrats, all Independents, all of the voters. All of them."

"In one of your campaign ads, you say, quote 'I'm not a politician, I'm just a citizen, who wants to make our government work again'." said Breen. "Where do you start if you're elected?"

"Government has to start working again, number one, with health care because that affects everyone," said Janicek. "I'm on the Affordable Care Act because I'm a business owner. And, that has been a nightmare for me, because I had a heart attack after both of my parents had heart attacks. And, I was deemed uninsurable because of preexisting conditions. So, I got stuck with over $175,000 in medical bills. And, I don't want that to happen to anyone in this state and in this country because a lack of health insurance and a mis-run health insurance policy provision. We deserve better. Now, Ben Sasse ran, in 2014, on fixing health care. And, all he did was vote against it. He also voted against protecting preexisting conditions. For someone, like you, who probably has health insurance through your job, that also affects you. He voted to reduce Medicare payments for seniors. He voted to reduce Medicaid payments for the poor. He found the time to write books, but he didn't find the time to write health care policy for Nebraskans."

"Let's talk about what you would do if you are elected to the Senate," said Breen. "The Affordable Care Act is essentially on hold. The Trump administration has appealed it to the U.S. Supreme Court. If the U.S. Supreme Court rules the ACA unconstitutional, what's the alternative?"

"Right now, there isn't one," said Janicek. "What they want to do is do away with the Affordable Care Act, and do away with insurance with preexisting protections for everybody. That is because of the moneymaking insurance industry... the for-profit insurance industry... that pays off our politicians to work in their favor. The thing is we're sick and tired of politicians, who care more about money and special interests than they do about us. And it's time to vote them out and take the government back to represent the people. Again, like you said, I and a citizen. I'm not a politician. This affects all of us. I'm not a health care expert, but I am a health care user expert. So, this has got to be fixed, and it has to be fixed now."

"Chris Janicek, Democrat running for the U.S. Senate in Nebraska.. best of luck on Election Day," said Breen.

"Thank you, and thank you for the interview, " said Janicek.

"Thank you," said Breen.

You can watch Gene Siadek's interview here.