Decision 2020: Interview with Gene Siadek, Libertarian candidate for Nebraska U.S. Senate

(KTIV) -- Three candidates are running for U.S. Senate in Nebraska.

They include Democratic candidate Chris Janicek, Libertarian Gene Siadek and Republican incumbent Ben Sasse.

KTIV's Matt Breen talked with Gene Siadek to learn more about his campaign.

"Mr. Siadek, if you're elected, what will your priorities be as a member of Congress?" asked Matt Breen.

"My first priority, and probably the biggest reason why I ran-- besides giving Libertarians in Nebraska a true Libertarian to vote for-- would be the debt," said Gene Siadek, (L) U.S. Senate Candidate. "I bring this out to folks, and I think there's a lot of positive response to the debt. As one voter put it to me, 'when you are in debt, you are owned by somebody'. And, I couldn't put it any more clear or direct than that. The second issue I'd like to tackle is taxes. I am personally a paycheck person. I live by a paycheck, and I think us paycheck people really are not treated well in the tax system. There's no reason why I should pay more than, I'd say, Amazon, who paid zero in 2018. There's no reason that someone like myself, or yourself, or folks that earn paychecks in this state, should pay more than Amazon, or if the reports of President Trump are true, pays hundreds of dollars in one year, there's no reason we should pay more than folks like that. So, I'd like to fix the tax system."

As Congress considers what to put into the next COVID-19 relief package, you have said that you would have voted against "economic relief" for businesses during the pandemic," said Breen. "Why?"

"You know when you throw decision-making like that into the political process, two things will happen to you. One, money will just get thrown out the door, and, you know, whoever... will it be used in the most optimal sense?" said Siadek. "It's doubtful from my point of view. My other point of view... you know, friends, connections within the system, will get the upper hand on those benefits. One example that I'll throw out there... Carl Icahn got bailed out of a poor stock deal for example. I won't go into any detail there, but ultimately a government solution to a business problem isn't going to bring an optimal result, or a result that leads to prosperity. The COVID situation is dire, there's no doubt about it. And, businesses are going to have to respond to it. Some businesses are going to survive, and some aren't. It isn't up to the government to decide which businesses are going to survive, and which don't.

"Many voters believe health care is the top priority this election," said Breen. "The Trump Administration has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to rule the Affordable Care Act unconstitutional. And, you've said, quote "government bureaucrats shouldn't decide what is good for Americans when it comes to health care." What's your vision for health care?"

"My vision for health care is that it be part of a free market, free enterprise system," said Siadek. "However, because of the fact that most of the health care system is controlled by government right now in one way or another through bureaucracy, through taxes, through tax policies, I'm not entirely sure that I can even affect change right now. I think we're close to socialized medicine no matter what Republicans say, no matter what President Trump says, I think we're very close to a socialized system as it is. So, I would try to work with Congress on both sides of the aisle... those who are bent on the free market, the power of the free market, the prosperity of what the free market can bring, the innovation that the free market can bring. I would try to introduce free market principles into the system in the best way we can. And, hopefully, we can maybe draw the system back into a free enterprise system where innovation, value and customer desire is the highest priority."

"Gene Siadek, U.S. Senate candidate in Nebraska, best of luck on Election Day," said Breen.

"Thank you, Matt," said Siadek. "Thanks for having me."

