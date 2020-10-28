Ex-weatherman who threatened health director gets probation

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A former Omaha TV weatherman and mayoral spokesman has been sentenced to two years of probation for emailing death threats to a local health department director over her handling of the coronavirus outbreak. The Omaha World-Herald reports that Ronald Penzkowski was sentenced Tuesday. He had earlier this year pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor counts of third-degree assault. Investigators have said he sent more than a dozen emails in March to Dr. Adi Pour, threatening to “lynch” her and slit her throat. Penzkowski once worked as a spokesman for former Omaha Mayor Jim Suttle and as a weatherman for Omaha television stations under the name Ron Gerard.