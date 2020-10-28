Feds issue coverage plan for COVID-19 vaccine and treatments

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal health officials are issuing insurance coverage rules designed to deliver on the promise that every American will have access to free COVID-19 vaccines when they are approved. The regulations released Wednesday by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services also increase what Medicare pays hospitals for COVID-19 treatments. The changes arrive at a time when coronavirus infections are rising in much of the country, signaling a third wave that could eclipse the number of cases seen earlier this year. Congress and President Donald Trump have already enacted legislation that calls for vaccines to be free, but the new rules were needed to align that policy with complex payment requirements.