Greenfield pauses RV tour due to COVID-19 concerns within staff

(KTIV) - Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Theresa Greenfield has paused her RV campaign tour, after learning some of her staffers came in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19

Greenfield said she had the public's interest in mind when deciding to pause the tour.

"We, like we've been saying all along, are following public health guidelines, have listened to medical professionals, and just put our RV tour on pause for the day," she said. "Just to make sure that we're doing everything we need to do to not only be healthy and safe ourselves but certainly for the communities that we're visiting. We want to make sure that we're supporting them and certainly not spreading the virus," said Greenfield.

Greenfield says pausing the RV tour was just a small kink in her U.S. Senate campaign.

"We have been prepared. We know that infection rates are rising around the state. Hospitalization rates are rising. We were ready to take the advice of medical experts if learned that we had some exposure to COVID," said Greenfield.

Greenfield indicates, her campaign will continue to follow health experts' advice, regarding when the RV tour should continue.

Greenfield was expected to make campaign stops in Storm Lake and Sioux City on Wednesday, prior to the announcement.