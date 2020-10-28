Heathrow loses claim to being Europe’s biggest airport

LONDON (AP) — London’s Heathrow Airport says it has lost its place as Europe’s busiest air hub to Paris Charles de Gaulle after the COVID-19 pandemic grounded flights and Britain failed to approve passenger testing that could scale back quarantine requirements. Heathrow said Wednesday that it expects passenger numbers to fall more than previously forecast this year and rebound more slowly in 2021. The airport now expects to serve 22.6 million passengers this year and 37.1 million in 2021, down from a June forecast of 29.2 million and 62.8 million. The forecast for this year represents at 72% drop from 2019.